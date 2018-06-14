Score! Oculus Venues brings live World Cup matches to VR viewers in the US

In case you hadn't heard, the World Cup kicks off today, meaning we're in for over a month of football madness.

If you can't get enough of the World Cup, then Oculus is giving you the chance to get up close and personal (like, in your face personal) with the action through virtual reality (VR).

For starters, owners of the Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR in the US can watch live World Cup matches stream to their headsets through the just-launched Oculus Venues app.

You and anyone you know who owns one of these mobile headsets can tune into the game and experience it together. This is great if your favorite football watching buddies live somewhere else.

This International Champions Cup match from NextVR is similar to how the World Cup viewing experience will look

The matches, piped in from Fox Sports, are free to watch. If you're willing to wake up a little early to catch the free livestreams in VR, here's the schedule:

June 17: Germany vs Mexico – 8am PT / 11am ET

June 20: Portugal vs Morocco – 5am PT / 8am ET

June 22: Brazil vs Costa Rica – 5am PT / 8am ET

June 24: England vs Panama – 5am PT / 8am ET

Oculus Venues has a whole slate of live content scheduled for this summer, from concerts to comedy shows.

Throwing in what will be the summer's most-watched sporting event is another feather in Oculus' cap, and a sign that Venues is in for a robust live content lineup in the months to come, including major sporting events.

We wouldn't be surprised to see NFL football games make it to Oculus Go and Gear VR once that season gets underway.

While live World Cup games in Oculus Venues aren't available outside the US, Oculus does have other VR content on offer for international football fans.

Apps to check out for VR World Cup content include BBC Sport VR – FIFA World Cup Russia 2018, available in the UK on Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR.

In Australia, Gear VR owners can check out World Cup content on SBS | Optus FIFA World Cup VR.

In the US, Telemundo Deportes VR on Oculus Go will also feature World Cup content.

