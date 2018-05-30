Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR add Oculus Venues for live concert viewing and more

Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR just got the ultimate summer addition in the form of Oculus Venues, a way to watch live events with your closest virtual friends.

Everything from concerts and comedy shows to film screenings and sporting events are watchable via the Oculus Venues app. You can take in the events as they happen live without ever leaving your house.

With Oculus Venues, you have the option to watch something solo, or you can meet up with people you know (who also happen to own an Oculus Go or Gear VR).

Or, you can turn on the social sharing setting to join up with people you don't know but who share common interests and mutual Facebook friends with you.

Upcoming Oculus Venue events

The Oculus Venues fun kicks off tonight starting tonight at 7:30pm PT with a Vance Joy concert live from Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

Other upcoming events include Gotham Comedy Live shows, MLB baseball games, a Chromeo concert, International Champions Cup matches and showings of films like Reservoir Dogs and Apocalypse Now.

Oculus will highlight Venues in your Explore feed so you can keep tabs on what's coming up. You can also view the full schedule of Venues happenings by jumping into the app.

Oculus notes that it will have community moderators on-hand in Venues, and there are built-in tools to mute, block and report someone if they are behaving in a way that makes you feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Oculus Venues is available for Oculus Go and Samsung Gear VR today.