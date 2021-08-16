Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launched: price in India, offers, availability

Last week, Samsung unveiled its new range of foldables with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 globally. They have now launched in India and are up for pre-orders already. Here is the Indian pricing, buying offers and availability.

The third generation of Samsung foldables bring significant upgrades over their respective predecessors in terms of durability and functionality. Even with that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is much cheaper than every other foldable in the market, while the Z Fold 3 comes at a similar price point.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 for the 256GB variant and Rs 1,57,999 for the 512GB variant. Colour options include Phantom Black and Phantom Green. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at Rs 84,999 for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs 88,999 for the 256GB model. It will be available in Phantom Black and Cream colour options.

Pre-bookings open on August 24, with sales starting from September 10. HDFC Bank credit or debit card users will be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 7,000.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with an improved design with flat sides, IPX8 rating and Gorilla Glass protection for added durability. The inner screen now spans 7.6-inches with a 120Hz refresh rate, Eco² OLED technology and an under-display camera, while a 6.2-inch cover screen, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports S Pen input.

Internally, it is powered by the Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The battery is rated at 4,400mAh and supports 25W fast charging and 11W wireless charging. Cameras include a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio, while the cover display is much bigger than 1.9-inches. It too has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IPX8 certification. It weighs just 183g and becomes just 86.4mm tall when folded.

Internal specifications are the same with the Snapdragon 888, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Cameras include a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10MP selfie camera on the front. Other features include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,300mAh battery.