Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Flip 3 India prices have been leaked

Samsung is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones globally in about a week's time. While a lot of the specs and features are known, a price leak suggests that there is more to get excited about.

Just recently, we learnt that Samsung's next-gen devices could be priced temptingly low in other markets. And now a new leak from tipster Yogesh Brar has apparently revealed the Indian pricing of the upcoming flagship smartphones from Samsung. Brar has not been the most reliable leakster, so we'd suggest our readers take this with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3: India pricing leak

Interesting rates coming in for the Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3. With the included bank discounts and special offers on the Watch 4/Buds2, the foldables category will be open to a lot more people.You can read more here 👇🏼https://t.co/7T0lNttnXbAugust 3, 2021 See more

According to the leaks from the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be priced in India at around Rs 1,35,000, and retail at Rs 1,49,990. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a retail price between Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000.

This would make the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 the most affordable current-generation foldable smartphone in the Indian market. Though there is something to be noted here which is that the prices tipped by Brar are lower than the global ones quoted by Evan Blass who is consistently reliable.

According to Blass' leak, the Galaxy Z Fold will start at €1,899 which is approximately Rs 1,67,000, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at €1,099 which is approximately Rs 1,00,000. While the pricing of smartphones are different for different regions depending on the regional taxes and import duties, India pricing is generally higher than that of global ones.

Besides this according to a tweet by Abhishek Yadav, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are apparently available for pre-booking in India already. Although this is not on any official Samsung channels, but by a third party retailer called Cellular World, that announced this on an Instagram post. Hence we suggest our readers use caution with any activity pertaining to this.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is scheduled for August 11, where we will learn more about Indian pricing and availability.