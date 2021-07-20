Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will indeed be August 11, Bixby assistant confirms

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event has been heavily rumored to be on August 11 - and that date has just been confirmed by the company itself through...Bixby assistant.

As SamMobile first noticed, anyone with access to Bixby can ask when the date for the next Unpacked event is, and they’ll be told to ‘Listen carefully’ and given this message: ‘._ .._ __. .._ ... _ .____ .____’ - which, when run through a Morse Code Translator , gives ‘AUGUST11’.

Pretty cute, Samsung. Since it’s not as complex as the multi-step puzzles Google typically poses to fans for each year’s Google IO starting date, we’re guessing Samsung just wants to get the date out and confirmed already, especially after it’s been rumored and leaked for months now.

(Image credit: Future)

What’s coming at Samsung Unpacked on August 11?

What will be revealed at Samsung’s next Unpacked event? The better question may be what won’t be revealed, as many of the company’s biggest mobile devices are rumored to have a new version set to launch at the show.

The biggest reveal we’re expecting is for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 , which a teaser suggested will be the star of the show. There are also rumors that the clamshell foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will launch later in 2021, suggesting it could be shown off at the event, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also heavily rumored to launch at the event, though reports disagree on whether the more affordable flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch during Unpacked or if it will be delayed. But if the latter doesn’t arrive in 2021, then Samsung could have a big gap in its phone launches, as we aren’t expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 come out this year - if at all, after rumors of its cancellation .

Via GSM Arena