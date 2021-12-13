Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 pricing details, user manual surface online

Audio player loading…

The unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 started floating around since September 2021. After that, the device's specifications surfaced online a few days ago. Now, the tablet's user manual and pricing details have leaked online just ahead of the launch.

According to a report published by Appuals.com, the leaked user manual of Samsung Galaxy shows that it will feature a power button, USB Type-C port, quad speakers, a light sensor, volume keys on the right side, microphone, and single camera at the back panel.

(Image credit: Appuals.com)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 leaked pricing details

As per the latest leaks, Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy Tab A8 in two variants based on connectivity --- LTE and WiFi. The WiFi variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage could be shipped at a price of EUR 270 that roughly converts to Rs 23,068.

On the other hand, the 128GB WiFi variant of the tab could be priced around EUR 360, which works out to Rs 30,759. The WiFi + LTE variant of the tablet will be available under the price bracket of EUR 410 or Rs 35,024.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 rumored specifications

Previous rumors have suggested that the device could sport a 10.5-inch LCD display along with 2000x1200 pixels resolution. The device is said to have a refresh rate of 60Hz and could run on the octa-core UniSoC T618 chipset. In addition, it may be based on the Android 11 operating system with Samsung OneUI skin. The tablet may come in 3GB RAM variants paired with 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB internal storage.

However, another report has suggested that the device could also have a 4GB RAm variant. It may pack a 7,040mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. In terms of optics, Galaxy Tab A8 might get an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Speculations are that the device could ship in three different colors, including gold, silver, and grey.