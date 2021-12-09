Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Rumors of Samsung’s budget Android tablet Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) have been swirling around for quite some time now. Some leaked renders have managed to convey what the tablet could end up looking like. The tablet pit-stopped at many regulatory certifications en route indicating an imminent launch.

Now we have a report detailing the full specifications of the tablet. Tipster Snoopy Tech on Twitter claimed the Galaxy Tab A8 could feature a 10.5-inch LCD display with 2,000 x 1,200 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This suggests Samsung has opted for a larger screen size this time around compared to the current Tab A8 (2020) 8.4-inch model.

Galaxy Tab A8 Full Specs:10.5" 2,00 x1200 LCD 60HzUniSOC-T618 (Wi-Fi or LTE)4 GB RAM + 32/64/128 GB8 MP Rear + 5 MP Front7,040mAh + 15WQuad Speakers476g and 6.9 mm thick pic.twitter.com/pXgrWXW5FkDecember 8, 2021 See more

It could be powered by an octa-core UniSoC T618 processor with an integrated Mali G52 GPU and 4GB RAM. However, the device was earlier spotted with 3GB RAM with storage options of 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

The tablet is said to be equipped with a 7,040mAh battery capacity with up to 15W fast-charging support.

It could feature an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The tablet might also offer a quad-speaker setup. It is said to come in WiFi and LTE variants. As previously revealed by Geekbench database listing, the device will boot Android 11 with Samsung’s OneUI skin on top. The tipster says the tablet could weigh 476 grams and have a thickness of 6.9mm.

It remains unknown how much the Galaxy Tab A8 would cost. However, a report from SamMobile speculates the European prices of the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021). The respective price translates to Rs. 18,600 and Rs. 25,700 based on storage variants. The report also states the tablet could arrive in Gold, Grey, and Silver color options.

Previously, the tablet was speculated to launch by the end of November, but clearly, this didn’t happen. Given that it has appeared on the websites of several regulatory agencies, we could surmise that the launch may just be around the corner.

