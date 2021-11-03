Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 appears on Geekbench

Ever since design renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 appeared online about two months ago, the rumour mills have been churning around about how this successor of the Galaxy Tab A7 would be a few notches ahead in terms of performance as well as in the looks department.

Now we get reports of this midrange tablet from Samsung turning up on Geekbench listings after clearing the Bluetooth certification process. Having gone through most of the steps of its development, we can safely say that the tablet should be ready for launch soon - possibly even close to Christmas this year.

A report published on 91Mobiles had quoted leaker Yogesh Brar in September to suggest that the tablet could hit the shelves by end November itself.

Galaxy Tab A8 - Price, specifications and more...

Information around the product specs had flitted in for quite some time now and we understand that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 would run on the Unisoc T618 octacore chipset with a base clock of 2.0Ghz. This would be paired with 3GB of RAM.

The report on 91Mobiles confirmed that the device scored 1704 single-core and 5256 multi-core on Geekbench, which carries the model number SM-X205. Earlier, the reports had indicated that the Galaxy Tab A8 would have variants of up to 4GB with internal storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB capacities.

In terms of basics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 could sport a 10.5-inch TFT WUXGA screen with 1920x1200, a main rear camera of 8MP and a 5MP front camera. It is said to contain a 7,040mAh battery capable of fast charging and there is also the likelihood that Samsung would add a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

On the design front, the latest tablet looks like a chip off the old bloc with the clean slab-type look from the Galaxy Tab A7. The dimensions are said to be 246.7 mm x 161.8 mm x 6.9 mm (9.7 inches x 6.4 inches x 0.27 inches), which is again very similar to the 2020 model.

The box could contain a 3.5 mm headphone jack, while the device will have a Type-C port, and a fingerprint sensor on the side railing. Early leaks also suggested a three-colour option, viz,, gold, silver and gray.

Having launched the Galaxy A7 tab at price points of Rs.17,999 and Rs.21,999 for the WiFI only and LTE variants respectively, Samsung brought out a Lite version of this device earlier this year. It featured an 8.7-inch display down from the 10.4-inch display on its predecessor. Now, it appears as though Samsung is giving us the full shebang in terms of features in the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8.

