Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite pre-bookings to open on January 21 in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to be announced in India on January 23, however, a recent report revealed that interested buyers will be able to pre-book the phone starting January 21.

According to 91Mobiles which cites "industry sources", the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be up for pre-bookings starting January 21 across offline and online stores in India. The phone will go on sale in India from mid-February, possibly after the global unveiling of Samsung Galaxy S20 series which is slated for February 11.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to retail starting at Rs 35,990 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end variant features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is expected to be priced at Rs 39,990. The phone will be offered in three colours -- Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura Red.

Let's take a brief look at the specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution Super AMOLED screen. There's a punch-hole cutout that's centrally alinged on the front which gives a 20:9 aspect ratio with HDR support.

Being a phone in the Note series, the phone supports SPen stylus which has built-in Bluetooth, accelerometer and gyroscope sensors.

The Note 10 Lite is powered by Exynos 9810 chip with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. This is paired with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with an option to expand it upto 1TB via microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup which consists of three 12MP sensors-- the primary lens has an f/1.7 aperture and Optical Image Stabalization, the second one is a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture and OIS support and the third is an ultrawide lens.

On the front, housed within the punch-hole cutout is a 32MP, f/2.2 aperture selfie camera.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite has an in-display fingerprint sensor and the battery is rated at 4,500mAh with support for fast charging via USB Type-C.