Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite Indian pricing leaked

Samsung’s long-awaited Lite flagships are soon expected to land in India. New reports suggest that these phones will be priced at around Rs 40,000, which is much lower than previously anticipated.

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, as latest additions to its flagship series with slightly watered-down specifications. These were meant to vie for a spot in the competitive premium segment where brands like OnePlus reign supreme. However, even after their global unveiling, their prices have not yet been announced.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Image credit: Future)

With the launch apparently set for January 25, the individual pricing for both of these phones has been tipped. According to 91mobiles , the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite will be priced in India at Rs 35,990 for the 6GB RAM variant, and Rs 39,990 for the 8GB variant. They seem to have received the information from retail resources. Similarly, Gadgets360 suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be priced in the range of Rs 40,000 to 45,000, and will go on sale in early February. Flipkart will be the eCommerce partner.

These prices are much more competitive than the previously suggested prices and could highlight Samsung’s aggressive push in the premium segment, where consumers have only a few options available. However, this isn’t entirely surprising, considering that the Samsung Galaxy S10e can now be purchased for as low as Rs 47,900, which is unarguably going to be more expensive than the Lite versions.

As for specifications, both the S10 Lite and the Note 10 Lite will sport big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED displays with Infinity-O notches. On the inside, we will get 128GB of storage and 6/8GB of RAM, paired with the Snapdragon 855 on the S10 Lite and the Exynos 9810 on the Note10 Lite. Both will sport a triple camera setup, albeit with a slightly different combination of cameras. Lastly, the Note10 Lite will also have the S Pen and a headphone jack. A 4,500mAh battery will power the devices.