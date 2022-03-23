Samsung Galaxy M53 5G might ship without a charging brick

Audio player loading…

Rumours regarding the Samsung Galaxy M53 have been doing the rounds of the internet for a long time. The latest leaks regarding the device have revealed the complete spec sheet. Previous reports already suggested that the smartphone could get a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

A report by 91Mobiles said that tipster Yogesh Brar has shared the spec sheet of the smartphone via a tweet. It is being said that the smartphone could offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, multiple sources have confirmed the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor in the smartphone.

According to the latest rumours, Samsung is not going to offer a charger in the box with the device. A similar setup has already been witnessed in the case of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Although most of the information related to the specs of the device is not official. Still, we can trust the sources from where it is coming from, considering the credibility of the tipster.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display complemented with a 120HZ refresh rate. Expectations are that it will house a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

The inclusion of Diemsnity 900 SoC will put the smartphone in direct competition with OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo Reno 7 etc. The device will be most probably based on the Android 12 operating system with Samsung OneUI 4.1 skin on top.

108MP camera but no charging brick?

Samsung may include a 108MP primary snapper in a quad camera setup. Other sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. It might sport a 32MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls.

The device will get a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging support. However, it will be shipped without a charger as per the latest rumours. This might work against the device because the M series is popular amongst the users who prefer to get the maximum value for their money.

Talking about the price, rumours have it that the smartphone could be priced somewhere around Rs 35,000 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage.

At a budget where the customer can get a high-end device like iQoo 9 SE, of course with a charger, it seems like Samsung Galaxy M53 will have a tough time surviving the competition.

