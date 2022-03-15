Samsung Galaxy M53 5G all set to compete with Oppo Reno 7 5G

Audio player loading…

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G has been making headlines for the last few months. Now, the latest rumours suggest that the device could make its India debut soon. In a recent development, the pricing and specifications of the device have appeared online.

In a video uploaded by The Pixel, the design of the upcoming Samsung smartphone has been tipped. The smartphone is going to have a bezel-less display with a punch hole cut out placed at the top middle. The rear panel of the smartphone will consist of a square shaped camera module and a polycarbonate finishing.

We have already seem strikingly similar rear panel in the Samsung Galaxy F62 previous and in the recently launched Samsung Galaxy M33. The flash of the device seems to be placed outside of the camera island.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G tipped specifications

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could feature a 6.-7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. Speculations are that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The smartphone will run on the Android 12 operating system.

In terms of optics, we can see a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 108MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. The selfies and video calls will be handled by a 32MP front shooter.

The smartphone will most probably have two storage variants, including 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone may pack a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

What's the competition?

Leaks suggest that the smartphone will be priced somewhere around $450, which roughly converts to Rs 34,500. We can assume that the smartphone will have direct competition with smartphones like Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, Vivo V23 Pro.

Now, here comes the interesting part, most of the smartphones with Dimensity 900 are available in the market under a price bracket of Rs 30,000. It would be interesting to see how Samsung will decide the price point of Galaxy M53 5G to make it a worthy mid-ranger.

