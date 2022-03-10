Samsung Galaxy M53 could run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset

Audio player loading…

Samsung has recently released the Galaxy M23 5G and Galaxy M33 5G smartphones in Europe. Now, the latest rumours suggest that the brand is all set to launch Samsung Galaxy M53 5G pretty soon. The smartphone recently appeared on Geekbench listing carrying a model number SM-M536B.

A report by MySmartPrice cited that the smartphone scored 733 in single-core tests and around 2224 in dual-core tests. The listing of the device has also tipped a few key specifications. A major highlight regarding the smartphone is that it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

The device seems to carry 5.17GB RAM, which will be, of course, boasted as 6GB RAM. It will operate on the Samsung One UI 4 based on the Android 12 operating system.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

What can we expect?

Considering what we have already seen in the recently launched smartphones from the Galaxy M series, we can see high-end specifications in the upcoming device. We can see an AMOLED display along with at least a 90Hz refresh rate.

The processor that will be possibly used in the smartphone, Density 900 SoC, will include two Cortex-A78 with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores with a clock speed of 2GHz.

No other detail regarding the device is available online as of now. Speculations are that will see more leaks revealing the specifications and features of the smartphone in the upcoming days.

One thing which we are sure of is that the smartphone is going to be an upgrade over its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. For your information, the smartphone is priced at Rs 24,999 and is available on Amazon India. Now, we can expect the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G could be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000 at the time of its global release.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, and it is based on the Android 11 operating system. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy M52 5G deals Reduced Price ₹34,999 ₹24,999 View Reduced Price ₹29,999 ₹24,999 View Reduced Price ₹36,999 ₹26,999 View Show More Deals

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram