Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with Exynos 1280 SoC launched in India

Samsung has been on a smartphone launching spree for a long time in India. Now, the brand has dropped the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G without much fanfare. The smartphone is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launched last year.

As claimed by Samsung, the device will receive operating system upgrades for four years and security upgrades for five years. The smartphone also comes equipped with an Alt Z security feature that lets the user hide all their content in a go.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G pricing and availability

The 6GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 34,999. On the other hand, the device's 8GB variant with 128GB internal storage is available at a price of Rs 35,999.

The smartphone will be up for pre-booking from March 21 to March 31. It is being shipped in four different colour options - Peach, Light Blue, Black, and White. The smartphone will be available for purchase on different platforms like online stores, Samsung online stores, etc.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1280 processor.

Now, considering the fact that the smartphone is priced above Rs 30,000, Samsung could have offered a powerful Snapdragon processor instead of the Exynos SoC. The smartphone will be competing with devices like iQoo 9 SE which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers far better value for your money.

The smartphone operates on the Samsung One UI 4.1 based on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone includes 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, Galaxy A53 5G flaunts a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra wide-angle shooter, 5MP depth shooter, and a 5MP macro shooter. At the front, the smartphone rocks a 32MP snapper for the sake of selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging support. Not only this, but the device also has an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

