Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 4G to launch on July 14

Audio player loading…

Samsung has officially teased the launch of its latest M series phones, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 4G. Both the phones will be launching in India on July 14. Teaser pages for both the phones are now live on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Samsung has revealed some key features of the phone. Let us check them out.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Key features

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung has revealed that the phone will come with 12GB of RAM in the teasers. But that's a bogus claim, the 12GB RAM is available with RAM Plus, which is the virtual RAM feature from Samsung.

The next thing Samsung has disclosed is that the phone will be coming with a 5,000mAh battery. They have also said that the phone will be coming with 115G bands.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G: Key features

(Image credit: Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy M31 4G also comes with 12GB of RAM with RAM Plus, like Galaxy M31 5G. M31 4G comes with a 6,000mAh battery.

It has to be noted that there already is a Samsung Galaxy M13 4G on the international market powered by Exynos 850 SoC, but that model comes with a 5,000mAh battery. So that phone exactly isn't launching here, maybe a tweaked version of it with a bigger battery. We have to wait for the official launch to know more about the phone.

What to expect?

We have already talked about some of the features of the upcoming M13 phones. The M13 4G could just be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy F13 that launched earlier this year. Samsung has a weird habit of launching same phones with different names, as in M series for selling on Amazon and F series for selling on Flipkart. But we can see the M13 4G have a different design to that of F13. So, we cannot be completely sure of the phone, we need to wait for the launch.

As far as M13 5G is concerned, there are rumours that the phone will be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC. But we will have to wait and see.