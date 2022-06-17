Samsung Galaxy F13 affordable Android phone with 6000 mAh battery gets a launch date

Audio player loading…

Samsung has announced the launch date of its upcoming affordable Android phone – Galaxy F13 in India. The phone will debut on June 22 and as the name suggests, it will be exclusively available on Flipkart (opens in new tab).

The company has released a teaser of the upcoming phone showing off at least three different hues - Blue, Green and Pink, a triple rear camera setup and a front display that has a water drop notch up top to house the selfie camera and a sizeable chin at the bottom.

What is also noticeable in the teasers is the rounded edges, bottom-firing speakers, a headphone jack and a USB Type C charging port at the bottom. The rear panel design looks minimal and likes the Galaxy F23 that was launched sometime back. The rear panel looks premium and seems to have a matte finish rather than a glossy finish.

Talking about the internals, the company has already revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming phone and it will come with an FHD+ display and a 6000 mAh battery pack that unfortunately will only come with support for 15W charging.

While the battery pack might last easily over a day and a half in normal usage, however, juicing this battery with a slow charger will be a headache especially when most mid-range phones these days come with much faster-charging support.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Additionally, the phone also borrows the Auto Data Switching feature from the Galaxy M53. This feature allows users to receive calls or access the internet using the secondary SIM when the primary SIM is in a no-network zone.

Previous reports reveal that the phone might come with an Exynos 850 SoC couple which 4GB of RAM which can be virtually extended to 8GB.

Yet another device with Exynos 850 chipset

Samsung’s Exynos 850 SoC is aimed at entry-level smartphones. It is an Octa-Core chipset with 8 small ARM Cortex-A55 cores that clock with up to 2 GHz (octa-core).

The leaked specification hint that the phone could be nothing but a rebranded Galaxy M13 phone that retails in the market already. Apart from some minor tweaks and an obvious difference in the name, the phone will be sold only via Flipkart. The eCommerce platform might throw in some exclusive benefits to promote the phone.

The company has Galaxy M12, Galaxy A12 and a few more phones that sport this entry-level chipset. However, the fact that the successor device is rumoured to ship with the same chipset would give the company some additional revenue but the users might get served an old dish on a new platter.