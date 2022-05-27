Samsung Galaxy M13 with Exynos 850 chipset goes official

Audio player loading…

After a long wait, Samsung has launched the Galaxy M13 smartphone. The device is only available in the European market as of now. Expectations are that it will be soon launched in the Indian market too. As for the design, it has a matte-type finish at the rear panel with a rectangular camera module at the top left corner.

At the front, the smartphone has a water drop notch for the placement of the front camera. It has two storage variants including 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy M13 is being shipped in three colour options - Orange Copper, Light Blue, and Deep Green.

Until now, the pricing of the device has not been announced. Speculations are that it will be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000. The predecessor of the device, the Samsung Galaxy M12, was launched in India in March 2021 at a price of Rs 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone houses a Samsung Exynos 850 processor that makes it 5G ready. The storage of the device is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

It operates on the Samsung One UI core 4.1 based on the Android 12 operating system. For security purposes, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner doubled up with the power button.

When it comes to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy M13 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, 5MP ultra wide angle shooter, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. At the front, the smartphone flaunts an 8MP snapper for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

Moreover, it draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. It seems like Samsung could have done better in terms of the charging capacity of the smartphone.

