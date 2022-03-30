Galaxy M13 5G may soon launch in India - Here's what we know

Audio player loading…

Samsung might be looking to launch yet another affordable 5G phone Galaxy M13 5G in India after new reports indicate that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has begun production of the smartphone. The M13 5G would be the next addition to the M-series smartphones after the Galaxy M33 5G which will be launching this Saturday.

According to the report from 91Mobiles, the M13 5G has entered the production phase under the model number SM-M135. Like all M-series smartphones, the device will feature a massive battery pack but there are exact details regarding the capacity yet.

Here is everything we know from the latest report about the Galaxy M13 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G expected specifications

The specifications of the Galaxy M13 5G have remained under wraps for some time. There are many speculations that the smartphone may feature an Exynos 850 chipset that was also featured in its last generation model as well as in the recently launched Galaxy A13.

If rumours are to be believed, the Galaxy M13 5G might retain the same design as its previous generation sporting a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display with an upgraded FullHD+ resolution. The internal hardware is expected to be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery pack with support for 15W fast charging out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy M13 5G might also launch in 3 variants. Like the Galaxy A13, Samsung may refresh the latest models to provide more storage options. The 4GB RAM variant could offer 64GB and 128GB of storage while the 6GB RAM variant could offer 128GB of storage.

The primary camera on the M13 5G is expected to receive a slight upgrade to 50-megapixels as compared to last year’s 48-megapixel. The smartphone is also expected to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Could be a better budget battery monster

With many of the M-series smartphones hitting a premium mid-range price tag like the M52, the Galaxy M13 will be a better choice for those who are more concerned about battery life. Anyone who wants to be able to use their device for basic internet browsing and for watching movies can look forward to this device.

Also, it would be interesting to see at what price the M13 5G could be available with the launch of the M33 5G just days away. We can expect more clarity and leaks on the device in the next few weeks.