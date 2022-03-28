Samsung Galaxy M33 5G arriving early in April

Audio player loading…

Samsung has announced the launch date of its new affordable mid-range 5G phone in India. The Galaxy M33 5G is set to launch on April 2 via a virtual launch event.

The South Korean smartphone maker has revealed the launch date via a social media post and has also teased some of the features of the upcoming phone.

And, the day it unboxes it would be a game changer😛. Launches on 2nd April, 12 noon. Head to @amazonIN: https://t.co/CWjVEuOh4q or Samsung online store: https://t.co/X348Nwj5o0 to get notified. *T&C apply. #UpForItAll #SamsungMarch 27, 2022 See more

The teaser hints that the phone will come with a massive 6000 mAh battery, voice focus technology, and RAM Plus feature that offers on-demand virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB.

Once launched, the phone will be available to purchase via Amazon and Samsung’s official online store. The Amazon listing also suggests that the phone will come equipped with an Octa-Core SOC though it doesn’t specifically mention the name of the chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been in the news for some time hinting at its impending launch and key specifications ahead of the official unveiling.

The phone is expected to come equipped with an Exynos 1200 SoC, quad-rear camera with a 50MP primary snapper, selfie camera housed in a water-drop notch and a quad-camera setup. The Amazon listing shows that the phone will come in at least two colourways and a combination of 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, at least.

Keeping up with other modern devices, the M33 5G will come with a 6.6-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company says that the phone will come with a Voice Focus feature that will reduce loud ambient noise so that the recipient is able to hear you properly.

Going by the presence of the virtual RAM extension feature, it is safe to presume that we might get up to 12GB RAM variants on this phone. However, we will still have to wait for the official announcement clarifying the internal specifications.

Will the Galaxy M33 5G pack enough to serve a knockout punch?

Looking at the specifications, the M33 5G looks like a decently powerful mid-range device. While we aren’t really sure about some of its key specs, however, it will have to compete with the likes of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series, Moto G71 and Realme 9 Pro devices.

While most devices in this price range either come equipped with a 5G capable Snapdragon SoC or a Dimensity SoC, the presence of Exynos 1200 might skew things slightly in favour of the more established chipset makers.

Additionally, the water drop notch also seems to be a slightly odd choice in 2022. When most brands have moved to a punch-hole camera and are looking for ways to reduce the size of the punch hole cutout, using a water drop notch seems to be a step taken backwards.

That being said, the 6000 mAh battery pack, display, camera setup and pricing could be a key factor here and we will have to wait to see what Samsung has in store for us.

