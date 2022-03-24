Samsung Galaxy M33 could debut with Exynos 1280 processor

Audio player loading…

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could be making its way to India soon. The smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification a few days ago. Now, the smartphone has made its appearance on Amazon India's official website.

The microsite of the new M series smartphone is live on Amazon. The name of the smartphone has not been revealed via the microsite. However, recent rumours revolving around the device indicate that the upcoming one is Galaxy M33. Reports suggested that the smartphone could get an IPS LCD display.

The launch date of the smartphone has not been revealed yet. We can expect the smartphone to launch in India even before the end of March. The smartphone will be most probably running on the Samsung Exynos 1280 processor.

Now, this comes as a major shocker as the brand offered Exynos 1280 processor in Galaxy A53 5G too. The smartphone could perform better with a Snapdragon chipset as compared to an Exynos 1280 SoC. The device will have a tough time competing with iQoo Z6, which was launched recently with a Snapdragon 695 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M33 rumoured specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 could come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could get two RAM variants, including 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. Its storage may be further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, a quad rear camera setup is expected, including a 50MP primary snapper, 5MP ultra wide-angle snapper, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the smartphone could rock an 8MP shooter for the sake of selfies and video calls. It may be powered by a 5000mAh battery along with 25W fast charging support.

