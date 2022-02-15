Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets listed on Bluetooth SIG listing - India launch soon

Audio player loading…

Samsung Galaxy M33 has been making headlines for the last two months, and now the device has been spotted on the SIG Bluetooth certification website. Previous reports suggested that the device is in the stage of mass production, and it has already appeared on other certification websites like BIS and Geekbench.

In the latest listing, the smartphone carries a model number SM-M336B_DB, and it also revealed that the smartphone would support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Nothing else, in terms of specifications, has been revealed in the latest listing of the device.

Previous leaks provide a fair idea of what we can see in Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone appeared on Geekbench and scored around 726 points in single-core, and in the multi-core tests, the device scored 1830.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G rumored specifications

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G may come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display coupled with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by an Exynos 1200 chipset and will run on the One UI skin based on the Android 12 operating system.

The smartphone might get 6GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage. Speculations are that the smartphone will also have an 8GB RAM variant 128GB onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could draw power from a 6000mAh battery along with support for 25W fast charging. Considering the battery capacity, the smartphone can go on for a day without any issue and can even get charged in less than two hours.

Expectations are that the smartphone will launch in India by the first week of March. Talking about the Samsung Galaxy M32, the smartphone is available in the market at a price of Rs 14,990 and offers features like 64MP primary snapper, 90Hz refresh rate, 6000mAh battery, 20MP selfie shooter, and an AMOLED display.

