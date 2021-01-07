Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 prices in India cut by Rs 2,000

Samsung is now offering a price drop of its smartphones the Galaxy A51 and A71 in India by Rs 2,000 each. This includes the 8GB RAM variant of Galaxy A71 and the 8GB and 6GB RAM variants of the Galaxy A51.

These two smartphones were launched in India last year. The Samsung Galaxy A71 was priced at Rs 29,499 which has been dropped to Rs 27,499. While the 6GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51's price has been dropped to Rs 20,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is now priced at Rs 22,499.

Samsung Galaxy A71: Specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A71 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and USB-C port. There's a fingerprint scanner embedded into the display. It also has 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and supports microSD cards up to 512GB.

It runs on an Octa-Core Snapdragon 730 chipset with Adreno 618. is available in a range of colours, including black, silver, blue and pink. In terms of cameras it comes with a quad-camera setup on the back. The main sensor a 64 megapixel, f/1.8 with a 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel depth cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Specs and features

The Galaxy A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, with AI powered Gaming mode for stable and improved frame rate. The Galaxy A51 also comes with Samsung Pay out of the box and is protected by the Samsung Knox security chip to avoid any malware attacks.

The optics include a 48MP Primary f/2.0 Samsung sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP Macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies.

Additionally, the Galaxy A51 has 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS for connectivity. It has a USB Type-C port for charging up to 15W and has a 4,000mAh battery to back all this.

Auxiliary features include support for all local languages to attract Gen Z consumers with additional features like Smart Crop to quickly edit screenshot, and card features to reduce SMS clutter.