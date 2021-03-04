Samsung breaks 5G speed record, reaches 5.23Gbps

Samsung Electronics has claimed that it has achieved the industry’s fastest download speed with advanced telecommunications technology using both 5G and 4G LTE base stations.

Samsung said that in a demonstration carried out in its lab in Korea, it successfully combined 40MHz of 4G frequency and 800MHz of 5G frequency in mmWave, achieving 5.23Gbps in data speeds to a single device using E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC) technology.

In a statement Samsung said that it used its commercial end-to-end solutions comprising devices and network products including the Samsung Galaxy S20+ smartphone, 4G radios, 5G radios (Compact Macro Link), and 4G/5G common Core (Link).

The latest achievement outscores its 4.25-Gbps speeds recorded in last year’s demonstration using MU-MIMO (multi-user multiple-input multiple-output) technology.

Samsung says it's another breakthrough

The demo used EN-DC technology, which enables operators to combine 4G and 5G to maximize the benefits of both networks, and deliver enhanced speeds, coverage and reliability.

Samsung also leveraged on carrier aggregation which combines multiple channels of spectrum to gain greater efficiencies and boost data speeds over a wireless network.

“Through this demonstration, Samsung is proud to achieve another breakthrough record in 5G data speeds, now spotlighting the power of using a dual 4G and 5G approach, delivered directly to a single user,” said Ji-Yun Seol, Vice President, and Head of Air Technology Group, Networks Business at Samsung.

The successful demonstration provides a blueprint for delivering a rapid, stable and effective path to 5G service, he added.

Samsung has been trying to expand its presence in delivering 5G end-to-end solutions, including chipsets and radios. It has signed 5G network equipment supply deals with mobile carriers in many countries.

Via: Samsung