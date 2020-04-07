Double your 5G speeds with this little-known technology

Speedify 3-year plan - $53.82 with TechRadar coupon

Combine two 5G streams into one with little known VPN Speedify - the only VPN to feature channel bonding. Great for the remote worker concerned about potential downtime. Use coupon code CONNECTIFYCARES at checkout to gain access for three years on up to five devices, at a price that amounts to less than $1.50 per month.View Deal

It turns out, you can combine two 5G streams into one using a little known VPN called Speedify - the only VPN to feature channel bonding.

You'll obviously need two wireless internet connections, ideally on two separate networks (in the UK, that might be Three and Vodafone and in the US, Verizon and AT&T). It is more expensive, but has its advantages for remote working, allowing you to continue work even if one line fails (automatic failover/redundant mode) - and you can add additional lines.

The best deal currently available is a 3-year plan that costs $53.82 when you use the coupon code CONNECTIFYCARES (roughly £45/AU$90). That’s less than $1.50 per month, for which you'll receive VPN access on up to five devices simultaneously.

Editor's note: for the best rates, purchase in US dollars with a fee-free card

If you need VPN access on even more devices, you can opt for the Families bundle, which includes five accounts (25 simultaneous devices in all) for $81 (roughly £66/AU$135), or $0.45 per month per member.

Businesses, meanwhile, can buy VPN accounts for thousands of users at a time and benefit from a dedicated server (for an extra cost). Business accounts come with a centralized account management dashboard, plus CLI, API and dedicated server access.

Another interesting feature for businesses is a “streaming mode” that prioritizes audio and video streams and dynamically adjusts to network conditions. This means you can stop asking "Can you hear me?" and start streaming at the speed of all your connections combined!

To be clear, as well as 5G, you can also combine other kinds of internet connection; including wired, WiFi, 3G, 4G, wired, hotspots and more.

