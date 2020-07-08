RedmiBook 16 with 10th-gen Intel CPUs announced

Redmi has refreshed its RedmiBook series of laptops with Intel’s 10th gen processors in China. They come in 14 and 16-inch versions. Similar sized ones powered by AMD Ryzen were unveiled back in May. Xiaomi claims that the laptops offer more for a starting price of CNY4699 ($670) which is a bit higher compared to the AMD counterparts.

Xiaomi’s MI Notebook division through a blog post on Weibo highlighted the key features that the laptop is said to offer. The new Redmibook 14 II and 16 are powered by the latest intel’s 10th gen ‘Ice Lake’ processors. As the name suggests, both the laptops come boast FHD 14 and 16-inch displays with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio similar to the AMD versions.

Xiaomi has also said that both the laptops cover 100% of the sRGB colour gamut with a peak brightness of 300nits. Powered by Intel’s ice lake i5 (1035G1) and i7 (1065G7), the laptops can be clocked up to 3.6 and 3.9GHz respectively.

(Image credit: Redmi)

NVIDIA’s MX350 with the aid of 2GB DDR5 VRAM handles the graphic duties. Xiaomi has given plenty of connectivity options on the laptops that include Wi-Fi 802.11ax, 2×2 MIMO (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1. There is a single USB 3.1 Gen1, USB 2.0 ports, two USB-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and an HDMI 1.4 port around the laptops.

Other features include Realtek ALC256 drivers for audio, 4W speakers, and DTS audio sound. There is a 46Wh on the 16-inch model while the 14-inch has a lower 40Wh battery.

Xiaomi claims a near 50% of charge when juiced up using the 65W included mini adaptor. Xiaomi also highlighted auxiliaries like the 6mm heat pipe for maximum heat transfer, 30% large fan for cooling, a full-sized keyboard with 1.5mm key travel.

Sporting a silver colourway and starting at CNY4699 (~$669) for the 8GB DDR4 RAM/512GB SSD, Redmibook 14 ii’s core i5 model goes up to CNY4999 (~$712) for the 16GB variant. The i7 model of similar configuration is priced at CNY5399 (~$769) and 5699(~$812) respectively.

The RedmiBook 16 comes in grey colour with a single 16GB DDR4 RAM/512GB SSD variant. It is priced at CNY4999 for the i5 model and the higher i7 model will cost around CNY5699. Both the laptops will go on sale starting July 15 in China.