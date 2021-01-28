Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro India storage options leaked

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 series is expected to land in India soon. As per previous reports, the Redmi Note 10 tipped to launch in India in February, followed by the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11. While there is no word on the launch date yet, the storage options of the two Redmi Note 10 series devices have been leaked.

Popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal has tipped MySmartPrice with the storage configuration of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro devices. Here is a closer look at the storage configuration of the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro Indian variants.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro storage options for India

The vanilla Redmi Note 10 will be launched in at least two variants - 4+64GB and 6+64GB, according to Ishan. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is said to come in three configurations - 6+64GB, 6+128GB, and 8+128GB RAM. For context, the Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in India are currently available in 4+64GB, 4+128GB, and 6+128GB.

Comparing the storage configurations to the last-gen devices, it looks like the the “Pro” variant of the Redmi Note 10 will not be getting a 4GB variant this time around and will get a top-end 8GB variant. The vanilla Redmi Note 10 is also missing the 128GB storage option. Apart from the aforementioned details, Ishan did not provide any other details of the phones.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro specs (expected)

Since the devices were spotted on multiple database and certification sites, we do have a fair amount of details of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series smartphones. The Redmi Note 10 is said to continue the IPS LCD panel while the Pro variant might finally move to an AMOLED panel. We can also expect a high refresh rate panel on board.

Under the hood, the devices Redmi Note 10 series is likely to come with MediaTek’s Dimensity series chipsets. The Redmi Note 10 could be powered by Dimensity 720 SoC and the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are likely to come with Dimensity 820 under the hood.

While there is no clarity on the camera yet, previous leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will feature 108MP primary camera, implementing the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor which is also found on the Xiaomi Mi 10i.