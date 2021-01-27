Redmi Note 10 launch has been officially teased

It seems like we have official word of the existence of the Redmi Note 10 series. The rumour mills have been churning out news of the release of the smartphone series that will succeed the Redmi Note 9.

According to the leaks up until now the Redmi Note 10 series could include the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Though there is no official word yet, the smartphones are expected to come to India as well.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing officially teased the Redmi Note 10 on Weibo. But this was done in an indirect manner where no image of the Note 10 series was shared. Rather he asked what people would like to see in the Redmi Note 10 series.

Redmi Note 10 series: Leaked details

The Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max made their global debut in India back in March of 2020. Later, the company also launched the Redmi Note 9 in India during July. However, this time around, it is most likely that the Redmi Note 10 series will make its debut outside of India, most likely China and then make its way to the Indian market. We expect multiple smartphones in the Redmi Note 10 series to launch in India, populating the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price band.

The leaked image reveals the design of the Redmi Note 10. The vanilla Note 10 is said to come with a circular camera bump at the rear in the centre with Redmi branding to the lower end of the device. To the front, it looks like the Redmi Note 10 will come with a punch-hole cutout to the right of the device which houses the selfie camera. The volume rockers will be on the right side and just below the button. You also get the power key as well as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The leaked image also shows off the Grey colour option.

With the Redmi Note 10, Xiaomi will continue the IPS LCD panel according to the renders. However, this time we expect at least one of the two Pro devices to come with an AMOLED panel or with a higher refresh rate. The Redmi Note 10 series, this time around is said to jump the high refresh rate ship and offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

The key area where the Redmi Note series shines is the performance ever since its inception. The Note series has always been powered by the best possible powerful mid-range SoCs onboard. The company has used silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek in the past and had no issues with respect to performance.

This time, the Redmi Note series is likely to come with MediaTek’s Dimensity series chipsets. The Redmi Note 10 could be powered by Dimensity 720 SoC and the Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro are likely to come with Dimensity 820 under the hood.

Further, the devices are expected to pack in up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage, which has been pretty standard in the lineup. However, we’d also like to see a variant with 256GB of internal storage. As usual, it will likely come with an expansion slot for those who need to pop in a microSD card for additional storage.