Redmi 9 Power with 6,000mAh to launch on December 17 in India

Redmi 9 Power will launch in India on December 17. The company has just confirmed the launch date of the upcoming Redmi 9 series device in India.

The Redmi 9 Power will be Xiaomi's eighth device in the ‘9 series’ in India including the three Redmi Note 9 series devices. Currently, Redmi 9, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9 Prime are available in India.

The device will be unveiled on December 17 via an online event at 12 noon. The landing page on Mi.com confirms 48MP triple cameras, big battery, Snapdragon SoC, Hi-Res audio, and more.

Although Redmi 9 Power moniker is a new one in the Xiaomi lineup, this is not an entirely new device. The Redmi 9 Power in India is said to be the rebranded Redmi Note 9 4G which was unveiled in China recently along with the new Redmi Note 9 5G series.

Right after the launch of the device, it was also spotted on Google Play Console database which gave us more details of the smartphone. Since we know the specifications of the Redmi Note 9 4G variant, here's what the Redmi 9 Power in India will offers.

Redmi 9 Power specs

For starters, the device will sport a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90.34% screen-to-body ratio, 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the Redmi 9 Power is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. In India, the device is said to come in two configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 4 + 128GB according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. It comes in Black, Red, Green, and Blue colour options.

As for the optics, the Redmi 9 Power has a triple camera stack on the rear. It sports a 48MP primary sensor followed by an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter. Powering the device is a 6000mAh unit, this is the largest battery of all the Redmi 9 series devices. It also supports 18W fast charging.

Other features include MIUI 12 based on Android 10, IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Redmi Note 9 4G in China starts at CNY 999 which is around Rs 11,500. We expect similar aggressive pricing when it comes to India as Redmi 9 Power.

Apart from the Redmi 9 Power launch in India, Xiaomi is also launching Mi QLED TV 4K in India on December 16. And, in the near future, the company is expected to launch Mi 10i smartphone.

