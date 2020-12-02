Two of Xiaomi's recent most popular smartphones likely to launch in India soon

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note series back in March in India and later in November they unveiled Redmi Note 9 5G series and a new Redmi Note 9 4G device which was exclusive to China. Among the three devices from the recently launched series, two of the Redmi Note 9 series devices might be rebranded for the India market and one might go global with rebranding.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, the Redmi Note 9 4G might launch in India as the Redmi Note 9 Power and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G might launch as Mi 10i in India. These devices have been spotted on the Google Play Console as well.

As per the Google Play Console listing, the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Redmi 9 Power moniker are confirmed and their model number matches with the recently launched Redmi Note 9 series. The listing confirms that the Mi 10i will sport an octa-core Snapdragon 750G, 6GB of RAM, and a Full HD+ screen resolution. The Redmi Note 9 Power, on the other hand, is said to feature Snapdragon 662 SoC, Full HD+ screen, and 4GB of RAM. Both devices run on Android 10 OS.

The vanilla Redmi Note 9 5G was spotted on NBTC certification and could be a rebranded Redmi Note 9T 5G for the global market. Since the devices are launched in the Chinese market, we expect the devices to come out with the same set of specs when launched in India as well.

Mi 10i specs and price

The Mi 10i will be powered by new Snapdragon 750G chipset with 5G support. It flaunts a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also AdaptiveSync technology that allows the display to scale between six different refresh rate levels to achieve better efficiency.

It is also the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera with all-new Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor. It is followed by a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter. The battery is rated at 4,820mAh with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include IP53 water-resistance, 360-degree ambient light sensing, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a free antimicrobial case and screen protector.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G starts at CNY 1,599 (~Rs 18,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 1,799 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,999 for the top 8GB + 256GB model.

Redmi Note 9 Power specs and price

The Redmi Note 9 4G in China which is likely to launch in India as Redmi 9 Power is powered by Snapdragon 662 chipset along with 4/6/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a 48MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Pricing starts at CNY 999 (~Rs 11,500).

