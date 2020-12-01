The new Redmi Note 9 4G might launch in India, albeit with a different name

The recently-announced Redmi Note 9 family in China was met with a lot of interest, owing to their high-end specs at mid-range prices. While there are bits pointing at their eventual launches in other markets, the cheapest of the bunch — the Redmi Note 9 4G — just took a big step towards its Indian launch.

Unveiled towards the end of November, the Redmi Note 9 series is a different range from the one that debuted in India in March with the same name. Consisting of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 4G, the new phones bring significant upgrades in areas such as the chipset, camera and display without getting a lot more expensive. There’s now strong evidence that at least one of them will be coming to India soon.

Redmi Note 10 4G will likely launch in India as the Redmi 9 Power. The Indian variant of the device (M2010J19SI) has been listed on the Google Supported Devices list. It actually makes sense, as the device will feature a SD662 processor.#Xiaomi #Redmi9Power pic.twitter.com/CKqTMNtpX8November 30, 2020

Spotted by leakster Mukul Sharma, a new Xiaomi device with the name ‘Redmi 9 Power’ (codenamed Lime) has been spotted on the Google Supported Devices database. The model number M2010J19SI suggests that it will be the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 9 4G.

He further said that it makes sense to avoid adding it as a part of the Redmi Note 9 family, which can already seem saturated and confusing. Decoupling it from the ‘Note’ moniker might also help consumers understand the lineup better.

It also seems like the Redmi 9 Power will retain most of the specifications from its Chinese counterpart. For context, that includes a Snapdragon 662 chipset with a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a 48MP triple-camera setup with an ultra-wide lens a depth sensor. It’s headlining feature is the large 6,000mAh battery pack, which is the largest-ever on a Redmi device. 18W fast charging over USB Type-C is also supported. With these specifications, it’s easy to understand why Xiaomi would opt for ‘Redmi 9 Power’ as the name of the device.

In China, the Redmi Note 9 4G starts at CNY 999, which converts to about Rs 11,500 — sitting just under the Redmi Note 9 series’ price in India. Of course, the pricing is only indicative but doesn’t seem impossible. Along with it, there are also rumours that the Redmi Note 9 5G series will land in India as the Redmi Note 10 , sometime in early 2021.