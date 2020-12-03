Xiaomi teases the launch of QLED TVs in India; could it be the Mi TV 5 Pro?

Update (December 3, 1.55 pm): Xiaomi shared another cryptic invite for the launch with us, which reads "Let’s end 2020 with a bang, Mi India is en route bringing a perfect amalgamation of design and premium technology. A masterpiece for our audiences, keep guessing from dusk till dawn! #QuantumLeapsAhead."

Xiaomi has had a great run with its smart TV range in India. In fact, it has emerged as a top smart TV maker in India on multiple quarters in the past two years. Soon, the company is expected to launch a new range of premium TVs in India.

Xiaomi’s Global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet recently which hints towards the launch of QLED Mi TVs. The tweet reads “It's the dawn of something new” and he also mentions #QuantumLeapsAhead which gives us more evidence what the company might launch in the coming days in India.

Mi fans, it's the dawn of something new. 😎#QuantumLeapsAheadRT 🔃 if you know what's coming.😍I ❤️ Mi pic.twitter.com/Byc7Qxxsm9December 3, 2020

Xiaomi might soon bring the QLED smart TVs to the India market. Currently, Xiaomi sells Mi smart TVs from Rs 13,999 for teh 32-inch HD variant to 65-inch 4K TV which is priced at Rs 54,999. Earlier this year, the company added two new Horizon edition Mi smart TVs priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 23,499 respectively for the 32-inch HD version and 43-inch Full HD version.

In China, Xiaomi announced the Mi TV 5 series last year which consists of six new Mi smart TVs. Both the Mi TV 5 and Mi TV 5 Pro comes in three screen sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch. The Pro series TVs feature 4K Quantum Dot QLED panel with HDR10+ support, MEMC (motion estimation and motion compensation). These are also 8K ready and offers up to 108% NTSC colour gamut.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mi.com) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Mi.com)

The Mi TV Pro smart TVs are powered by Amlogic T972, Cortex A55 based CPU and are paired with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. They support dual-band Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth. For audio, the Mi TV 5 Pro series uses 2 x 8W speaker unit with Dolby and DTS dual sound decoding. These TVs measures 5.9mm at its thinnest point, making it one of the slimmest TVs. The Mi TV 5 series is made up of a metal body. These TVs run on patchwall UI in China.

In China, the Mi TV 5 Pro starts at CNY 3,699 (~Rs 40,500) for the 55-inch variant, CNY 4,599 (~Rs 52,000) for the 65-inch variant and CNY 9,999 (~Rs 1,13,000) for the 75-inch model.

