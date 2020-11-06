Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite: price in India, specs and launch date

The Mi 10T Lite is Xiaomi’s cheapest offering in the recently launched Mi 10T series. While the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro bring the top of the line specs and camera features at an affordable price compared to the other flagship devices, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is an even more affordable device 5G which might launch in India soon.

While there is no exact timeline for the product launch date yet, we expect it to launch by the end of this year. The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro have launched just ahead of the festive season and once the festive season is done, Xiaomi might bring the Mi 10T Lite to India.

Currently, Xiaomi is selling phones from Sub 8,000 to Rs 50,000 in India. However, there is a void in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000 segment with only the last-gen Redmi K20 Pro lying there. The Mi 10T Lite might be the perfect device from Xiaomi to get back to the mid-range segment. When it arrives in India, the Mi 10T will take on the OnePlus Nord , Realme X3 series , Google Pixel 4a and possibly the Samsung Galaxy M51 .

Also, it is worth noting that in the recent times Xiaomi has changed some of the specs of the phone for the Indian market and the Mi 10T Lite might also come with a few changes compared to the global market. Currently, in Europe, the Mi 10T is priced at € 249 which is roughly around Rs 22,00 for the base variant.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The cheapest phone in the Mi 10T series

The cheapest phone in the Mi 10T series When is it out? Late November or early December

Late November or early December What will it cost? around Rs 30,000

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite: Design and Display

The Mi 10T comes in three colour options - Rose Gold Beach, Pearl Gray, and Atlantic Blue. All the variants come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The camera design is different from the elder siblings - Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. Instead of a large rectangular module, you get a circular camera design which looks similar to the one we’ve seen on the Poco X3. The fingerprint sensor is embedded within the power button on the right side. The Mi 10T is 9mm thick and weighs 214.5 grams.

And, just like how the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro moved to LCD screens, the Mi 10T Lite also comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) LCD screen. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The new AdaptiveSync feature switches between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz and 120Hz to match with the content which also saves the battery. The display covers up to NTSC 84%. It can go up to 450 nits and has a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Apart from that, the display is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue content consumption. And lastly, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite: Performance

Under the hood, the Mi 10T Lite is powered by the new Snapdragon 750G chipset which is an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2Ghz. It is built on an 8nm fabrication while the graphics are taken care of by the Adreno 619 GPU. This is also a 5G enabled chipset which comes with Qualcomm’s X52 5G modem for 5G connectivity. However, for India, we might get a different chip as 5G is still far away and Xiaomi might want to avoid the costs associated with it. The closest we can think of now is the Snapdragon 732G which is the same one powering the Poco X3.

Furthermore, the device comes in two storage options - 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with either 64GB USF 2.1 storage or 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For India, we might see an 8GB variant as well. However, we don’t have any word on the same yet.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite: Camera

Xiaomi is going with a 64MP quad-camera setup with the Mi 10T Lite. You are looking at a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX 682 sensor. It has a 1/1.7" sensor size, 0.8μm pixel size, and an f/1.89 aperture. This is followed by an 8MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view. There is a 2MP(f/2.4) macro lens and a 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor that completes the rear camera stack.

The rear camera features include six long exposure modes, cyberpunk, gold vibes, black ice modes, docu mode, HDR, AI scene detection, AI beautify, portrait mode, night mode 2.0, panorama, pro mode, and raw mode. You can shoot up to 4K @ 60fps and slow-mo videos up to 960fps.

Selfies are handled by a 16MP snapper. It has an aperture of f/2.45 and supports night mode 1.0, AI Beautify, palm shutter, and AI portrait mode.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite: Battery

Powering the device is a 4820mAh unit. It supports 33W fast charging and uses a Type-C interface. It also supports USB Power Delivery charging protocol. There is no support for wireless charging. With the included fast charger the device can charge to 100% in 59 minutes.

Everything else

Apart from the above-mentioned specs, the Mi 10 Lite offers NFC for Google Pay payments. However, as we’ve seen with the previous-gen devices in India Xiaomi brings the devices with a dual-frequency GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and Beidou. For audio, you get dual speaker setup onboard. Xiaomi has also retained the good old IR blaster and there’s even the 3.5mm headphone jack.