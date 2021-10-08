Realme to launch 4K Smart TV Google Stick, Brick Bluetooth speaker, and gaming accessories on October 13

Realme is hosting an event on October 13 where the company has already confirmed it will unveil the Realme GT Neo 2. Today, the company has announced a bunch of new AIoT products that will be unveiled on the same stage.

The new products that the company will announce on October 13 include the Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick, new Green Realme Buds Air 2, Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker, Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo, Realme Type-C SuperDart game cable, and Realme mobile game trigger. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 12:30 pm IST on October 13.

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick

Realme’s first accessory to TVs, the Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick will be India’s first Google TV streaming device. The product will be part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days launch and will come with an HDMI port to connect to your TV. With this stick, you can make your non-smart TV into a smart TV or you can also upgrade your existing smart TV to get a Google TV experience. As one can guess by the name it will have support for 4K streaming as well.

Unlike Android TV stick, the Google TV platform focuses on user interaction and perfecting content curation, so finding what you want to watch is sleek and easy. This product will take on the Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Amazon Fire TV 4K.

Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker

(Image credit: Realme)

Expanding its speaker portfolio, Realme will launch its third Bluetooth speaker called the Realme Brick Bluetooth speaker. The key features of the speaker include a 20W dynamic bass boost driver, bass radiators, 360-degree stereo sound, 5,200mAh battery and 14 hours battery life.

As for the gaming accessories, the company will unveil cooling back clip Neo that offers rapid cooling. The Type-C SuperDart game cable will allow gamers to play freely while charging and the mobile game trigger will help mobile gamers to perform better. Lastly, the Realme Buds Air 2 will get a new colour variant called the Closer Green while the rest of the specs and features will remain the same.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!