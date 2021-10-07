Realme GT Neo 2 to launch in India on October 13

Realme GT Neo 2 launch date in India has been revealed. The new device in the GT series will be launched in India on October 13. As always, the event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 12:30 pm.

The Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in China a couple of weeks ago and soon after the launch, the device will be launched in India. With the festive season fast approaching in India, the company has decided to launch the new phone. The Realme GT Neo 2 is the successor to the Realme GT Neo which was launched in China first and came to India as Realme X7 Max.

Since the Realme X series no longer exists, the Realme GT Neo 2 will come with the same moniker in India as well this time around. Ahead of the launch, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth took Twitter to tease the Neon variant of the Realme GT Neo 2 along with the Neon colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme GT Neo 2 specs

The Realme GT Neo 2 is the first device in the series to come with a 5,000mAh battery which is paired with a 65W fast charging. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 870 processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In the visual department, the phone sports a 120Hz 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED screen with 1300 units of peak brightness. As for the cameras, there is a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera as well.

Another key highlight of the phone is the fact that it comes with a diamond ice core cooling system along with aerospace-grade heat dissipation material. Other features include a dual speaker setup, Dolby Atoms audio, GT Mode, up to 7GB Virtual RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and a 4129mm² VC liquid cooling system.

Realme GT Neo 2 price

The Realme GT Neo 2 is said to come in two configurations in India 一 8GB+128GB and 12GB+258GB. In China, the Realme GT Neo 2 starts at CNY 2,499 (~Rs 28,900) for the 8GB+128GB variant. In India, we can expect a bit more aggressive pricing to take on the Xiaomi Mi 11x.

