Realme GT Master Edition might actually support MagDart charging

The Realme GT Master Edition will come to India next week, marking the smartphone’s debut in markets outside China. While we know most of its specifications, there might be a surprise feature in store for us — support for MagDart magnetic wireless charging.

Unveiled in China last month , the Realme GT Master Edition is an extension of the brand’s flagship device series in the mid-range segment. As with other Master Edition variants, it has a unique design that is uncommon on smartphones.

What’s more interesting is the fact that a Realme GT Master Edition prototype was spotted by tipster OnLeaks recently that actually supports MagDart. MagDart is Realme’s new wireless charging technology where the power sources magnetically attach to a device to charge at higher speeds without the hassles of conventional wireless charging pads.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: OnLeaks)

As seen in the images shared with 91mobiles , both the puck-shaped and the larger cube-shaped MagDart chargers work with the Realme GT Master Edition, presumably at 15W and 50W respectively.

However, during the announcement, Realme didn’t mention when it would make it to a commercially available device and which one would it be — just a concept phone called Realme Flash was showcased.

The images of the Realme GT Master Edition charging via MagDart could either mean that the device had support for magnetic wireless charging at some point during the development phase and was cancelled on the final product, or that the phone actually comes with MagDart support but the company didn’t want to mention that right now.

Realme Flash concept phone (Image credit: Realme)

None of Realme’s current smartphones supports MagDart, but the flagship Realme GT does come with an optional case that adds the tech necessary for fast magnetic wireless charging. On the same lines, perhaps the company wants to keep the Realme GT Master Edition ready for when this feature becomes available. There’s no way to get clarity on this except opening up a device, so we’d suggest waiting for more official details on this.

The Realme GT Master Edition that will launch in India on August 18 has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging. Other specifications include the Snapdragon 778G chipset, a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, a triple-camera setup and more. There will also be a special variant that has a 3D vegan leather back that is supposed to resemble a suitcase.