Realme GT Master Edition phones go official with suitcase-inspired backs

The Realme GT is one of the most competitively priced flagship smartphones this season. While we wait for it to launch in India in the near future, the company has added two more devices in the series at different price points and interesting designs — the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Master Edition Explorer.

Historically, Master Editions of Realme products have brought new designs and materials to the mix, acting as a limited edition variant of some of its most popular offerings. However, with the Realme GT Master Editions, the company has taken a different approach by creating two entirely new versions of the flagship, tied by a new design language.

(Image credit: Realme)

Created by Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukusawa, the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Master Edition Explorer have back panels inspired by travel luggage and suitcases to “symbolise the joys of travelling”. The implementation includes 3D sculpted vegan leather, which is seen for the first time on a smartphone. Going forward, the Realme GT series of flagship mobiles will focus on performance and “trendsetting” designs.

The Realme GT Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, which is Qualcomm’s new premium mid-range 5G platform built on the 6nm process. The stainless steel frame of the device acts as a cooling layer to keep thermal performance in check. Other features include a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP triple-camera with a 32MP selfie shooter, 65W fast charging and a 4,300mAh battery.

The Realme GT Master Edition Explorer is a lot more powerful with the Snapdragon 870 at its heart, with the same stainless steel cooling structure, 65W Super Dart charging and a 120Hz AMOLED screen from Samsung. As for cameras, it has a 50MP primary camera using the high-end Sony IMX766 image sensor , followed by a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a monochrome shooter.

The Realme GT Master Edition is priced at CNY 2,399 (~Rs 28,000) for the 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 2,599 (~Rs 30,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant. The premium Realme GT Master Edition Explorer starts at CNY 2,899 (~Rs 33,500) and goes up to CNY 3,199 (~Rs 37,000) for the top 12GB + 256GB model.

While there’s no word on the Indian availability , Realme’s Francis Wong has been talking about a Realme GT device with the Snapdragon 778G and the Sony IMX766 on Twitter recently, which could be an indication of an eventual global launch.