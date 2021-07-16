Realme’s new phone looks like a suitcase to remind you of travelling

The Realme GT is amongst the most competitively-priced high-end smartphones and will soon be making its way to India. The brand has now unveiled a new variant of the device with an interesting design and weird rationale.

Called the Realme GT Master Edition, the new phone is one of the first in the world to adopt a 3D leather back — using vegan leather panels to create a unibody design whose thickness varies to create ridges and furrows. It comes in a cement grey colour and has been created in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa, whose autograph is also present on the back.

Presenting a closer look of the #realmeGT Master Edition designed by the renowned Japanese industrial design master Naoto Fukasawa; he is known for his minimalist design aesthetics, elevating simple material and processes. pic.twitter.com/U0E891fMPhJuly 15, 2021 See more

According to the company, the Realme GT Master Edition is supposed to resemble a suitcase to “evoke travel memories”. “He (Fukasawa) drew parallels from a suitcase which symbolises joys of travelling, something we all miss these days. Hope that the design inspires youth to be bold, explore and dare to leap”, said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme in a tweet.

Historically, Master Editions of Realme smartphones only involved new designs and finishes of major products. However, this time, it seems to be an entirely new flagship device that is yet to be detailed. Moreover, there are also rumours of an “Explorer Master Edition” to be in the works, which will take the design a step further.

According to some leaks originating, the Realme GT Master Edition will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, house a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, a 120Hz AMOLED screen and a triple-camera array. It’s unclear which of the two devices will sport these specifications, but we’d expect the Explorer variant to be the higher-end one of the two.

The Realme GT Master Edition phones are expected to be unveiled in China on July 21. There’s no word on global availability, but we could see them be available in other countries later, possibly even with a different name,