OnePlus Nord 2 to have flagship-grade camera hardware

With the OnePlus Nord 2 unveiling only a week away now, the company is going all out in trying to garner as much interest as possible by revealing details about the upcoming mid-ranger. It looks like the Nord 2 is set for a significant camera upgrade — which is a rare occurrence for OnePlus.
The OnePlus Nord 2 will be the brand’s next smartphone in the Rs 30,000-Rs 35,000 segment, Launching on July 22, we already know that it will be powered by a tweaked MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, have a 90Hz AMOLED screen and run on the new Oxygen OS that is based on the Color OS codebase for better stability and quicker updates.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G will ship with OxygenOS 11.3 (ColorOS x OxygenOS Codebase) + There's Sony IMX766 50MP Camera with OIS. pic.twitter.com/nlKnNtGTqTJuly 13, 2021
The next revelation might be the most exciting one yet, as the OnePlus Nord 2 is said to come with a custom 50MP image sensor, the Sony IMX766. The same sensor is seen on the ultra-wide lens of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, and on the primary camera of the Oppo Find X3 Pro — all of which were great performers. It is a large 1/1.56-inch sensor that has a native pixel size of 1µm, and go up to 2µm with pixel-binning.
Of course, it remains to be seen if these hardware upgrades will translate into better results, as photography has historically been a weak point for OnePlus. There’s no official information about the other cameras on the OnePlus Nord 2, but we expect them to be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor for depth information or monochrome shooting. The selfie camera is expected to have a resolution of 32MP.
With this development, there’s not much left to know about the OnePlus Nord 2. The only key aspect that is unknown is the charging spec: will the Nord 2 make the jump to 65W fast charging like its flagship siblings, or stick to 30W Warp Charge?