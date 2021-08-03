Realme GT series launch date is August 18 in India

The flagship Realme GT made its global debut in June, and will soon make its way to India. In fact, it will be joined by a few other devices too.

In the 28th episode of #AskMadhav, Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme GT will launch on August 18 in India. Earlier Sheth had hinted that the flagship would be unveiled sometime around Diwali — but that seems to have changed. He also revealed that the Realme GT Master Edition will tag along while revealing additional bits about upcoming products such as the Realme Book laptop.

This was communicated by him during a session of #AskMadhav. Realme has been rather prompt in introducing smartphones in India and chooses to announce and launch its smartphones in India ahead of other regions.

But with the Realme GT, the company launched the smartphone globally before bringing it to India. One of the reasons for this was the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which hit India and forced it into a second lockdown. Realme halted launches for a while which meant that the timeline of launches in the country was also delayed.

It isn't clear yet whether Realme will be introducing the Realme GT Master Editions along with the regular Realme GT smartphone. But Sheth did mention 'Realme GT Series' which could mean that we would see the other variants as well.

The Realme GT comes with flagship specifications that include a Snapdragon 888 with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display on the front, triple-cameras on the back, a big 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging. It is also a rather compact device with a width of 73mm and a weight of 186g.

The Realme GT starts at €449 in Europe which converts to about Rs 40,000, while in China it has been priced at CNY 2,799, which is about Rs 32,000. And considering that the smartphone is being launched in India also 6 months after it was launched in China, we could see competitive pricing to take on the market.