Realme GT to launch in India by Diwali, confirms Madhav Sheth

The Realme GT is one of the most competitively priced flagship smartphones of the year, when it made its global debut this month. Now, there’s finally an official timeline on when we can expect it in India.

In the latest episode of #AskMadhav, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth went on record to talk about their next flagship. When a fan asked, “when can we expect the Realme GT in India?”, he revealed that the device had just been made available in Europe and will come to India “just before Diwali.”

Diwali 2021 starts on November 2 — which is the biggest festive season in India. Based on his wording, the Realme GT should be announced some time in October and go on sale before the holidays begin. The period is known to be popular for shopping and many brands will be eyeing the same time for their launches.

In Europe, the Realme GT starts at €449, which directly converts to about Rs 40,000. Notably, the Chinese pricing was CNY 2,799, which is about Rs 32,000. Considering that it will come to India more than 6 months late, we would expect Realme to have figured out a way to price it more competitively in India.

In the video, Madhav also mentioned that the segment above Rs 30,000 will be a focus for Realme for the second half of the year. It’s been over 15 months since it last had a phone in the premium segment, and the Realme GT should be a big step in that direction.

The Realme GT has specifications such as the Snapdragon 888 with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 120Hz Super AMOLED display on the front, triple-cameras on the back, a big 4,500mAh battery and support for 65W fast charging. It is also a rather compact device with a width of 73mm and a weight of 186g.