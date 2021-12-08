Realme GT 2 Pro might be announced on December 9 in China

Realme and Motorola might be among the first two brands to announce a phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Following Realme’s VP Madhav Sheth’s confirmation around the December launch, the company has now released a teaser around the announcement of Realme GT 2 Pro – the first-ever real flagship from the brand.

The poster talks about the announcement of the Realme GT 2 Pro on December 9 which coincides with Motorola’s announcement. Xiaomi, on the other hand, hasn’t announced a date for the launch of its Xiaomi 12 Series of phones.

That being said, there is a possibility that the brand might just make an announcement about the phone and not actually launch it tomorrow.

If you’ve followed Realme, it’s easy to make out that the brand uses all the possible ways to create hype around even a budget phone as well and, in this case, we are talking about its most important launch to date. This tells you that the company might just introduce the phone to become the first brand to announce the phone – however, the actual device might launch on a much later date.

But why just an announcement?

While Realme has been growing at a fast pace in various markets including China, India and Europe, stealing the coveted title from Motorola and Xiaomi will help the young brand earn some brownie points. It also is a way of telling the global brands and the users that Realme has arrived and is no more just another off-shoot of Oppo that is locking horns with Xiaomi but is ready to take a leap at the global stage. It even has a tagline that says, “Dare to Leap.”

Aside, a lot of brands get involved in cheap tactics to remain in the limelight. A few months back, OnePlus pulled a cheap one when Samsung was set to launch its foldable phones. The company teased about a surprise announcement and wanted to steal some press from Samsung. Though OnePlus ended up revealing some useless offers on its flagship phone, the tactic left a bitter experience for many.

Talking about Realme, at this point, we just hope that it doesn’t end up playing these cheap tricks. Based on the previous leaks, the Realme Gt 2 Pro is expected to launch in all the major markets, however, we aren’t sure about the timeline yet.

