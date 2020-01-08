PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update brings Royale Pass Season 11 with Domination mode and more

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update is rolling out starting January 9 and brings the Royale Pass Season 11 dubbed Operation Tomorrow with a new Domination mode. Tencent devs have added the new mode after much popularity of the Domination mode on Call of Duty Mobile.

Along with this, the new update also brings a new vehicle to the battleground with a bunch of improvements to the Royale Pass. Here's a brief look as to what players can expect.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update introduces Domination mode to the battle royale title with a new arena map called "Town." Here, players will be divided into blue or red teams to capture two bases out of three. The team that is able to capture the maximum number of bases first wins the round.

In this map, players will also be able to access Super Weapons Crates that contain super weapons such as RPG rocket launcher, grenade launcher and missile among others.

The new update also brings a new training map based on the Warehouse map, where players can practice any weapons from PUBG Mobile's armory.

The Royale Pass Season 11 is themed Operation Tomorrow which adds "futuristic" outfits, items and new missions with rewards.

PUBG Mobile 0.16.5 update also includes a Light Snowmobile that spawns exclusively on the Vikendi map. The light snowmobile has space for two and is faster than the regular snowmobile. As a result, it takes damage more easily.

Additionally, the update also tweaks the damage rate of Groza from 48, down to 45. This is applicable to missions of the Royale Pass Team Arena. The game will also allow players to have a look at their respective statistics and highlights as Season Recap.

Players will also find some new security features and download status buttons after they have updated their PUBG Mobile to the latest 0.16.5 version.