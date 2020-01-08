JioMart to sell smartphones and electronics starting January 26

Reliance’s debut in the e-commerce space, JioMart, will soon expand its portfolio to include smartphones and electronics starting January 26. This will be followed by other segments.

Reliance has been working on spreading its Jio group of ventures beyond telecom operations. This started with smartphones, then grew to include ISPs with JioFiber and even entertainment services. With JioMart, it aims to disrupt the e-commerce space as well. It is currently in a pilot stage, but the next expansion is only a few weeks away which will include smartphones and other electronics.

This information was reported by Business Insider India, where the anonymous source said “Going ahead with the store-driven e-commerce model, JioMart will soon launch a lakh odd stores on its platform where even if a product is not available on a platform, it will tell you where the nearest availability is. All of it is currently under a pilot phase.”

The current JioMart pilot phase is available only in a few parts of Mumbai, viz. Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, and Thane, where groceries are primarily sold. The “Desh ki nayi dukaan” will soon expand to include a lot of other product categories, including pharmacy, with the first wave of expansion scheduled for January 26.

Users in the eligible area can currently sign up for the grocery platform to avail benefits of up to Rs 3,000 at launch. Other features include over 50,000 products, free home delivery with no minimum order value, and a no questions asked returns policy.

The JioMart website also mentions “never before seen savings,” which could be the start of the next round of Reliance’s disruption.