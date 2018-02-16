Reliance JioPhone now available on Amazon India

After MobiKwik, the JioPhone Jio is now available to purchase from e-commerce portal Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 1,500. The JioPhone is being sold on Amazon by Reliance Digital, the company’s own offline retail chain.

Earlier this week, the JioPhone was listed on MobiKwik, making it the first third party seller to sell the JioPhone. Before this, the JioPhone could be booked only from the MyJio app and the company’s official website.

If you book the device from MobiKwik, you would have to go and collect the device from Reliance Digital but if you order the device from Amazon, the JioPhone will be delivered to your house. However, you will still have to go to Reliance Digital to get your device activated using your Aadhaar card.

To order the JioPhone, all you need to do is go to the product page and add the device to card. Then, make payment and once you receive the device, take the device and your Aadhaar card to your nearest Reliance Digital to activate your Jio connection.

The JioPhone is a 4G feature phone that was launched by Reliance Jio in July and went on sale online in August. The company started selling the device through its offline retailers in September. The device recently got its first third part app, Facebook.

JioPhone Specifications

To recall, the JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch display, 1.2GHz dual core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, 2,000mAh battery and NFC support. It also comes with a voice assistant that will allow you to make calls, send SMS, play music, videos and browse the Internet.