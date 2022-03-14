Premier League viewership on Disney Plus Hotstar at record high - All details here

Audio player loading…

The popularity of the English Premier League telecasts and streaming in the Indian sub-continent continues to rise. Disney Star, which owns the Disney+ Hotstar, has said that the viewership for Premier League has grown over 10 times in the past six years.

So, not surprisingly, the TV channel and the OTT platform combo has renewed its exclusive broadcast rights for the Premier League for the next three seasons, from 2022/23 to 2024/25 for the Indian sub-continent.

It said it would broadcast all the 380 matches across the Star Sports network and on Disney+ Hotstar.

With this extension, India’s leading broadcaster will be associated with the biggest football league in the world for over two decades.

EPL content in regional languages, too

(Image credit: Walt Disney Company)

"We are delighted to continue our association with the Premier League and look forward to the collaboration over the next three seasons. Our joint efforts have seen viewership for the league grow manifold and we remain committed to widening its popularity as well as deepening the affiliation for its clubs," Sanjog Gupta, Head- Sports, Disney Star said in a press statement.

"With Premier League and the Indian Super League, we are home to the two most popular football leagues in India and will continue our endeavor to grow football fandom in the country," he added.

Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer said: "They will be an outstanding home for the Premier League over the next three seasons and we look forward to working together to showcase the League to new and existing fans throughout the Indian sub-continent."

Disney+ Hotstar and Disney Star combo is making the content available in additional regional feeds -- Malayalam and Bangla. It is also creating country-specific campaigns over the years and organising on-ground activations like Select FC Screenings and Trophy Tours.

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world and is available to watch in 880 million homes in 188 countries.

Disney Plus Hotstar price in India, plans, and subscriptions were changed last year in India.