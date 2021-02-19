Poco M3 Yellow variant goes on sale in India today: price, specs, and availability

Poco M3 Yellow colour variant will go on sale in India today as a part of the company's "Hello Yellow" sale. The Poco M3 went on sale for the first time in India on February 9 and the Yellow colour variant had great demand and in a marketing strategy the brand only sold Cool Blue and Power Black colour options.

Now, the Poco M3 Yellow variant will go on sale at 12 noon on Flipkart today. You can avail 7% Instant discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Apart from that you also get no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 2,000 per month. During the first sale, more than 1,50,000 units were sold.

Poco M3 price in India

The Poco M3 64GB UFS 2.0 variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 for 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both variants come with 6GB of RAM. Only the Yellow colour variant will go on sale in India today.

Poco M3 specifications

(Image credit: Poco)

The Poco M3 Yellow colour variant strikes twice - one as it comes in vibrant colour and two, the device looks pretty unique and especially for a budget phone that's a stand out feature. There is a big Poco logo on the back as well. It sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The device is backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB (USF 2.0)/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot which takes up to 512GB.

On to the optics, the Poco M3 comes with a 48MP primary sensor f/1.79 aperture which is followed by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor both with f/2.2 aperture. The selfies are handled by an 8MP shooter which is located inside the dew-drop notch.

Lastly, the Poco M3 packs in a massive 6,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging via Type-C port. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.

