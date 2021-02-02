Poco M3 with Snapdragon 662 and 6,000mAh battery launched at Rs 10,999

The budget-friendly Poco M3 launched in India today, adding to the company’s formidable portfolio which propelled it to the third spot in the online smartphone market.

While the Poco M3 made its debut in Europe in November 2020, the Indian variant comes with better specifications without increasing the price by a lot. It is also the first device from the brand to sport a large logo on the brand – a trend that is becoming increasingly common these days. A similar design will be seen on the upcoming Realme X7 Pro that launches later this week.

Poco M3 price in India

ICICI Bank credit card holders will get an additional Rs 1,000 off for the first sale.

The Poco M3 starts at Rs 10,999 in India for the base variant with 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage and goes up to Rs 11,999 for 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Colour options include Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow. It will be available on Flipkart starting February 9 at 12 pm.

Poco M3 specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 662 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2)

64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.2) Display: 6.53-inch LCD

6.53-inch LCD Software: MIUI 12, Android 10

MIUI 12, Android 10 Camera: 48MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth

48MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Selfie camera: 8MP

8MP Audio: Dual stereo speakers, headphone jack

Dual stereo speakers, headphone jack Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Charging: 18W fast charging (USB Type-C)

18W fast charging (USB Type-C) Security: Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted)

Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted) Weight: 197 grams

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 91mobiles) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Poco)

The Poco M3 is based on the same platform as the Redmi 9 Power and shares most of its specs. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset and comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM in India. It is an octa-core chipset built on an 11nm fabrication process which runs at a max frequency of 2.05GHz and has a third-gen AI engine.

The key difference comes with the design, as the Poco M3 opts for a unique back panel with the top one-third consisting of a black glass “visor” which houses the cameras and a bold-coloured plastic back all-around with a faux leather finish.

There are three on the back: a 48MP f/1.79 primary camera, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is an 8MP selfie shooter, which resides in a dot notch. Shooting modes include night mode, portraits, Google lens, movie frame, etc.

The display on the Poco M3 spans 6.53-inches and has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080, resulting in an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.34%. There’s also Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. Out of the box, it is also Widevine L1 certified for HD video streaming on OTT platforms. A screen protector will come pre-applied on the phone.

The phone houses a large 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging over the USB Type-C port, with the adapter included in the box. Other features include expandable storage, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an infrared blaster. There are also dual stereo speakers, which is a rare feature at this price, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Poco M3 runs on Poco Launcher 2.0 based on MIUI 12 atop Android 10. There will be no system ads or pesky notifications.