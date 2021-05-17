Poco M3 Pro 5G Indian launch teased, specs confirmed

Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch globally on May 19, and we now seem to have official indication that the smartphone is coming to India, too.

Poco had suspended any launches in India in the month of May considering the second wave of the covid pandemic in India. But now Anuj Sharma, the Country Director at POCO India, has posted on poll asking his followers about 5G. This is presumably an indication to the Poco M3 Pro 5G which is expected to be the first 5G smartphone from the company in India.

#POCOM3Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 700!A 7nm high-performance processor with more power and more efficiency!More speed for all of your entertainment needs.#MoreSpeedMoreEverything indeed! pic.twitter.com/bq0W3WWpDKMay 13, 2021 See more

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch that offers you a more flexible viewing experience!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6Fbw91Pem7May 14, 2021 See more

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a massive 5000mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging.More time to do everything that you love!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/EQS9NGLF4QMay 15, 2021 See more

#POCOM3Pro 5G is equipped with a 48MP AI triple camera.More cameras to capture more amazing moments.#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6s8Ak947stMay 16, 2021 See more

Besides this the global handle of Poco has shared teasers on Twitter which confirm that the Poco M3 Pro launching globally on May 19 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. This is a chipset that is made in the 7nm manufacturing process. Other teasers confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 90Hz 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with Dynamic Switch technology.

The teasers on the global Twitter handle also confirmed that the Poco M3 Pro is also set to feature 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a 48MP AI triple camera setup.

With these specs confirmed we can very well assume that the Poco M3 Pro is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which also has a 90Hz LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 48MP camera along with a 5,000mAh battery.

Previous leaks had showed some renders of the Poco M3 Pro 5G that show the smartphone is set to feature a punch-hole display in the front that has a significant chin. And the side panel shows a power button that looks suspiciously like one that features the fingerprint scanner on it.

On the back, the rear panel has a large black portion around the triple-camera module which features the Poco branding. It seems to come in three colours, which include black, yellow and blue.