Poco M3 Pro could be the company's first 5G phone in India

Poco M3 Pro 5G might be the first 5G phone from Poco in India that is expected to launch in India in the coming months. A fresh report suggests that the successor of the Poco M2 Pro launch in India is not too far away.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G was spotted on BIS certification by folks over at MySmartPrice who also discovered that the Poco M3 Pro 5G might be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G which was launched globally recently. The Poco M3 Pro 5G with “M2103K19PI” model number was spotted on the BIS certification. The same model number(M2103K19PG) was also spotted on FCC, which belongs to Redmi Note 10 5G.

The documentation mentions that both the Redmi and Poco phones have the same material but, drawing and laser engraving is different - which means the back panel design and the branding will be different on these phones. Poco might bring the successor to the Poco M2 Pro soon in India. Here is what we can expect from the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to flaunt a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen. The device could also be Poco’s first M series phone with a high refresh rate display as the Poco M3 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 90Hz screen with 500 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the device is tipped to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset which was unveiled back in November 2020. It is an octa-core processor built on top of a 7nm manufacturing process and is made for budget and mid-range smartphones. The chipset sports two Cortex-A76 CPU cores clocked at 2.2Ghz and six Cortex-A55 cores while the Mali-G57 GPU takes care of graphics.

In terms of cameras, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is said to bring a triple camera experience with a 48MP main camera followed by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device will sport an 8MP camera. Lastly, the device is expected to run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The device is first expected to launch in China as Redmi 20X, the successor to last year’s Redmi 10X. Later on, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to launch in India.

