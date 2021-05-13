Poco M3 Pro 5G design leaked ahead of May 19 launch

After the recent leak about the specs, we now have a look at what the upcoming Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone could be like.

The new leak comes in the form of a couple of tweets from tipster Ishan Agarwal. They reveal the design of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It comes right after we received confirmation on its chipset and display specs. It will be unveiled in certain European markets on May 19, followed by an India launch in June.

POCO M3 Pro 5GLaunching soon! pic.twitter.com/71uPMWfCogMay 12, 2021 See more

I personally really like how POCO is going for a more original and fresh design with the POCO M3 Pro 5G. It's coming with a Mediatek Dimensity Chipset & HRR Display.Launching globally on May 19. Let's wait and watch for India launch details. #POCOM3Pro #POCOM3Pro5G #POCO pic.twitter.com/i4xU1LXZQAMay 12, 2021 See more

The images show that the Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to feature a punch-hole display in the front that has a significant chin. And the side panel shows a power button that looks suspiciously like one that features the fingerprint scanner on it.

On the back, the rear panel has a large black portion around the triple-camera module which features the Poco branding. It seems to come in three colours, which include black, yellow and blue.

The Poco M3 Pro will be the first device from the brand to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. While the exact processor was not mentioned, they did say that it will have 60% higher performance along with 5G connectivity.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is also set to be the first 5G smartphone from Poco to come to India. Though the India launch details are yet to be disclosed. Besides the high refresh rate display, which is a first for the M series, it will come with higher RAM and faster storage too. While it won’t be positioned as a gaming device, it will be a successor to the Poco X3, with the latter being phased out now.

The Poco M3 Pro could very well be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which has a 90Hz LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 48MP camera along with a 5,000mAh battery.